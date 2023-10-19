Al-Nassr vs Damac Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Al-Nassr welcome Damac to the KSU Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21) as league action resumes after the international break.

The hosts' 10-game winning run across competitions ended following a 2-2 league draw by Abha in their previous outing. Al-Nassr went two goals up inside 28 minutes before Abha pegged them back through Karl Toko Ekambi in stoppage time.

Damac, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three league outings, winning twice. In their previous outing, they beat Al Hazm 4-1 at home. Georges-Kevin N'Koudou continued his fine form with a goal and an assist.

Al-Nassr vs Damac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns nine times across competitions since 2019, with Al-Nassr leading 6-1.

Al-Alami have won four straight games against Damac and won 5-1 on aggregate across both league meetings last season.

Al-Nassr have the joint-best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 26 goals in nine games, with exactly half of them coming at home.

After going winless in seven games across competitions, Damac have won three in a row. They have scored eight goals and conceded twice.

Al-Alami have scored at least twice in their last seven games across competitions.

Al Nassr vs Damac Prediction

Al-Alami are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions and unbeaten in four home meetings against Damac, winning thrice.

At home, Al-Nassr have kept just one clean sheet in five games, winning four. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for the first time in seven league games against Abha.

Damac, meanwhile, have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning thrice. In their previous away game, they beat Al Khaleej 2-0, keeping their first clean sheet of the season.

Damac have scored in their last three away games against Al-Nassr. However, considering the hosts' current form and unbeaten home record against Damac, expect Al-Nassr to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 2-1 Damac

Al-Nassr vs Damac Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al-Nassr

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score or assist any time - Yes