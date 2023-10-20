Al Sadd vs Al-Faisaly Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2023 

Al Sadd host Al-Faisaly at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Monday (October 23) on matchday three of the AFC Champions League group stage.

Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the competition's Group B after failing to win either of their games.

Speaking of the hosts, Al Sadd drew their opening game goalless with Sharjah before a 3-1 loss to Nasaf on matchday two.

The Wolf have struggled to continue their league in the continental stage, something Bruno Pinheiro's side will look to change.

With four wins from five games in the Qatar Stars League, Al Sadd are atop their league table with 13 points.

Al Faisaly, too, are off to a flyer in their domestic campaign, winning three of their opening four games, but lost their latest one.

In the Champions League, the Jordanian side lost 1-0 to Nasaf in their opening game before another loss by an identical scoreline to Sharjah on the second matchday.

Without a point, Al-Faisaly are at the bottom of their group. Their chances of reaching the knockouts will suffer a mortal blow should they lose again.

Al Sadd vs Al-Faisaly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Sadd and Al-Faisaly meet for the first time.

Al Sadd have played one Qatari side, Al-Wehdat, before on four occasions, winning thrice and losing once.

Al-Faisaly have lost two of their last three games and three of their last four.

Al Sadd have lost just one of their last four games.

Al Sadd's Akram Afif is suspended from the clash for getting sent off against Nasaf in their last Champions League clash.

Al Sadd vs Al-Faisaly Prediction

Both teams will be desperate to win and keep their progression hopes alive. Al Sadd are in better form right now, so they should see off Al-Faisaly in a tough encounter.

Prediction: Al Sadd 2-1 Al-Faisaly

Al Sadd vs Al-Faisaly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Sadd

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes