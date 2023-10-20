Al Shabab vs Al Tai Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

Al Shabab will entertain Al Tai at Al-Shabab Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Al Shabab vs Al Tai Preview

Al Shabab dropped four points in their last two matches which prevented them from reaching the top 10 in the standings. They have won twice, drawn thrice, and lost four times in nine games, which leaves them in the 12th spot with nine points. The hosts could hit the top 10 if they claim full points this weekend.

Al Leith have won the top flight six times and have been runners-up six times. However, they are in search of their seventh title since their last success in 2011-12. Last season, they had an impressive campaign, finishing fourth out of 16 teams. They prevailed over Al Tai in their previous two clashes (2-1, 4-0).

The visitors sit 16th with seven points and are among the three teams currently in the relegation zone. Al Tai have won twice, drawn once, and lost seven times. They face an uphill battle as they travel to Riyadh for the matchday 10 clash. The visitors could drop to 17th place if they lose at Al-Shabab Club Stadium.

Faris Al Shamal are in search of their first win against Al Shabab, with their best result against the host so far being a 2-2 draw. They will enter this game on the back of four straight defeats, with their previous win happening in early September against Ahba 1-0. Al Tai are winless in their last 10 matches on the road.

Al Shabab vs Al Tai Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have won thrice and drawn once in their last four clashes with Al Tai.

Al Shabab have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Al Shabab have scored nine goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

Al Tai have lost their last five matches played away from home.

Al Shabab have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Al Tai have drawn once and lost four times.

Al Shabab vs Al Tai Prediction

It’s still early days in terms of seasonal objectives, with both teams capable of turning around their fortunes before the end of the campaign. Al Shabab are not expected to bungle this opportunity of claiming maximum points against a weak opposition.

Al Tai will hope for the best – a win or a draw. However, the team do not appear to have what it takes to make it.

Al Shabab come into the game as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Al Shabab 3-1 Al Tai

Al Shabab vs Al Tai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Shabab to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Shabab to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Tai to score - Yes