Alashkert vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

Alashkert entertain FK Arsenal at the Urartu Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round first leg on Thursday (July 13).

Alashkert have been consistent in the competition since its inaugural season. They were transferred to the 2021-22 Europa Conference League group stage following their defeat in the playoff round of the Europa League. The hosts have been competing in UEFA club competitions since 2015-16, playing 39 games.

The Yellows booked their place in the Conference League qualifiers after finishing fourth in the 2022–23 Armenian Premier League. Their home record is quite decent. Alashkert lost their last game at the Urartu Stadium but have won thrice in their last five games.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be playing their first UEFA game against Alashkert on Thursday. To prepare for their continental debut, they played three friendlies, winning one and losing two, continuing their poor form from last season.

Arsenal were promoted to the Montenegrin First League last season. In fact, it was their first time playing in the domestic top flight. However, they pulled off a shock by finishing third and earning qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Facing old timers Alashkert may not be an easy task, but manager Zoran Tripkovic says that they are 'excited'.

Alashkert vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Alashkert have won eight times in their last ten games across competitions, losing twice.

The hosts have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Alashkert have scored eight goals and conceded five in their last five games.

Arsenal have won once and lost four times in their last five road games.

Alashkert have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Arsenal have won once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Alashkert: L-W-W-W-L; Arsenal: L-L-W-L-L

Alashkert vs Arsenal Prediction

Following the departure of Bladimir Díaz, Alashkert’s top scorer with 11 goals, the team’s attacking responsibilities will fall on Artak Yedigaryan and Thiago Galvão. The duo netted ten and nine goals respectively last term.

Meanwhile, Argentine striker Julian Montenegro was a top performer for Arsenal last season, scoring nine goals to finish sixth in the league’s scoring chart. He's expected to lead the outfit in their maiden European campaign.

Alashkert, though, are expected to come out on top based on their superior form, experience in the competition and home advantage.

Prediction: Alashkert 3-1 Arsenal

Alashkert vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Alashkert

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Alashkert to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Arsenal to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes