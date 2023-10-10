Football

Albania vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Oct 10, 2023 17:36 GMT
England v Albania - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Albania host Czech Republic in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

Albania host the Czech Republic at the Arena Kombetare on Thursday (October 12) in the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts kicked off their qualification campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Poland but beat Poland 2-0 in their last game, via goals from Jasir Asani and Mirlind Daku in either half. Albania are atop Group E with 10 points from five games.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, have also performed well in the qualifiers following a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign. They drew 1-1 against Albania in their last game.

The visitors are a place and two points behind Albania in the standings and will leapfrog them with a win.

Albania vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the Czech Republic winning once and drawing the other.
  • Albania are the highest-scoring side in Group E with eight goals.
  • The Czech Republic are without a clean sheet in three games across competitions.
  • The Czech Republic have the second-best defensive record in Group E, conceding twice.
  • Albania are 62nd in the FIFA rankings, 25 places behind the Czech Republic.

Albania vs Czech Republic Prediction

Albania are on a four-game unbeaten streak after losing three of their four games. They have won their last three home games after going winless in four.

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in six games across competitions. They're unbeaten in four road games and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Albania 1-1 Czech Republic

Albania vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Albania's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of the Czech Republic's last seven meetings.)

Edited by Bhargav
