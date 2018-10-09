×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alcacer: I left Barcelona to be happy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
272   //    09 Oct 2018, 18:42 IST
paco alcacer - cropped
Paco Alcacer celebrates for Borussia Dortmund

Paco Alcacer admits he left Barcelona to join Borussia Dortmund in order to "feel happy playing" after a difficult time at Camp Nou.

The striker has been a huge hit in the Bundesliga since joining on an initial loan deal in August, becoming only the second player after Gert Dorfel to score six goals in his first three games in the division.

Alcacer's impressive run, which included scoring a hat-trick as a substitute in last Saturday's dramatic 4-3 win over Augsburg, earned the 25-year-old a recall to the Spain squad for this month's matches with Wales and England.

The former Valencia man admits he had reached a point where he knew he needed to leave Barca, having made only 14 starts in LaLiga in two seasons.

"In the end, it all comes down to making decisions," he told a news conference. "Being at Barcelona for years, not having a leading role, not everything going as I had wanted...

"I decided to look for minutes elsewhere. A player with confidence is better than one without confidence. I left in order to feel happy playing.

"The decisions I was able to make, I made. The conversations with [coach] Ernesto [Valverde] were private and I decided to look for minutes elsewhere. At Barca, with Luis Suarez, [Lionel] Messi, [Ousmane] Dembele... it's tough to play."

Alcacer credited his Dortmund form to the fact his new team-mates have helped him to settle quickly.

"All my team-mates have helped me a lot since the first day," he said. "I had difficulty with the language and with the change. They've made it really easy for me and I've adapted well."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Sevilla, Dortmund surprise leaders - the state of play in...
RELATED STORY
No Goretzka regrets over snubbing Barcelona for Bayern
RELATED STORY
Alcacer nets a hat-trick from the bench in remarkable...
RELATED STORY
Alcacer scores, hurts ankle on Dortmund debut
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund’s fantastic five: Reus, Sancho, Bruun...
RELATED STORY
The numbers behind Barca, United, Bayern and Madrid's...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona agree deal with Bayern for Vidal
RELATED STORY
Ribery says emotional goodbye to Vidal
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us