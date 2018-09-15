Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alcacer scores, hurts ankle on Dortmund debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.08K   //    15 Sep 2018, 08:53 IST
PacoAlcacer - Cropped
Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer

Paco Alcacer scored on his competitive debut for Borussia Dortmund, but coach Lucien Favre revealed the forward suffered an ankle injury against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Alcacer joined Dortmund on loan from Barcelona late last month and his debut on Friday was a successful one.

The Spain international was involved in Marius Wolf's goal and later struck from 20 yards to seal Dortmund's 3-1 win, after Abdou Diallo's opener was cancelled out by Sebastien Haller.

Favre said the 25-year-old still needed time, before revealing Alcacer hurt his ankle late at Signal Iduna Park.

"He hasn't played all that much recently. He needs time to get to full fitness," he said.

"We're not sure exactly what happened, but at the end of the match he unfortunately felt some pain on the back of his ankle."

Favre was pleased with the result, which took his team to the top of the Bundesliga table with seven points from three games.

''They were a tough team to play against. The lead we took in the first half wasn't entirely undeserved but we were a bit lucky nonetheless. Although we controlled the match I wouldn't say we dominated it," he said.

"In the second half we were really eager to get the score to 2-0 as soon as possible, but we had a lot of trouble keeping the ball and controlling the match against the opposition's pressing game. We lost patience and that's what cost us our 1-0 lead.

"The substitutions gave us a sense of vigour. The goal which took the score to 2-1 was a really nice, well-worked goal. That's when the team was firing once more.

"We're really happy with the win."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Mario Gotze - The forgotten 'next big thing'
RELATED STORY
Isak gives Favre winning Dortmund debut
RELATED STORY
Gotze facing fight for first-team football at Borussia...
RELATED STORY
Know the players born on July 21
RELATED STORY
Gotze predicts Borussia Dortmund success in Champions...
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Coman out for several weeks with ankle ligament tear
RELATED STORY
Dortmund splash out on Mainz defender Diallo
RELATED STORY
Alcacer stars in debut, seals Dortmund's 3-1 win in Germany
RELATED STORY
Dortmund chief willing to spend €100m on Lewandowski
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT BOR EIN
3 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Today BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
Today RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
Today MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
Today WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
Today FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
Today BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
Tomorrow FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us