Aleksander Ceferin set for re-election as UEFA president

Associated Press
News
15   //    08 Nov 2018, 23:23 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Aleksander Ceferin is set to be re-elected unopposed as UEFA president.

The Slovenian was elected in September 2016 to complete the four-year term of Michel Platini, who was banned by world soccer's ruling body FIFA for financial misconduct.

European soccer's governing body UEFA says the deadline for candidates ahead of the election in February passed on Wednesday and no challengers entered the contest.

There will be a challenge for the FIFA vice presidency reserved for the four British associations, with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill vacating the position next year.

English Football Association president Greg Clarke is taking on Northern Irish federation counterpart David Martin. England is currently exploring a bid to host the 2030 World Cup with the other nations in the British Isles.

All candidates for FIFA positions have to pass eligibility checks.

