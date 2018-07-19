Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alexis Sanchez hints visa issue sorted as United States trip beckons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
866   //    19 Jul 2018, 19:25 IST
sanchez-cropped
Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez finally looks set to join up with his Manchester United team-mates on their tour of the United States after hinting a visa issue denying him entry has been resolved.

Sanchez was unable to fly out to the USA with United when they initially left for their pre-season trip, with the club acknowledging a "personal administrative issue" prevented his travel.

It became apparent the problem related to not being granted a visa as a result of accepting a 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain earlier in 2018 for tax fraud.

Manager Jose Mourinho said in a news conference on Thursday that Sanchez was "very sad" about the situation which was "not good for him or me", with the Portuguese coach suggesting United's pre-season has got off to a poor start.

But, Mourinho looks set to be handed a boost in the shape of Sanchez.

The Chile international posted on his official Instagram story a photo of himself and his personal trainer at United's Carrington training base, with the caption saying: "The last training in Manchester. Soon [USA]".

United play Liga MX side Club America in their first pre-season game in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, though that match is likely to come too soon for Sanchez.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
