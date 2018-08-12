Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alisson, Keita handed first Liverpool starts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
703   //    12 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST
alisson-cropped
Liverpool's Alisson Becker

Alisson and Naby Keita have gone straight into Liverpool's starting XI and will make their Premier League debuts against West Ham on Sunday.

Brazil international Alisson arrived from Roma after the World Cup in a deal which could eventually cost Liverpool £65million.

That made Alisson the world's most expensive goalkeeper until Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea for £71.5m on Thursday.

As expected, Alisson immediately becomes first choice ahead of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius - the latter settling for a place on the bench.

Keita also appears for the first time in an official game for Liverpool since moving from RB Leipzig.

The Guinea international's switch was clinched last year, with the Reds paying £53.6m for the talented box-to-box midfielder.

They line up alongside Liverpool's feared front trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while other new signings Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri - brought in from Monaco and Stoke City - named as substitutes.

Visitors West Ham also enjoyed a busy pre-season, with new boss Manuel Pellegrini including five new players - Lukasz Fabianski, Ryan Fredericks, Fabian Balbuena, Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson - in his starting XI.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Issa Diop are named on the bench.

 

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
