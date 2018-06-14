Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alisson to Real Madrid? I was joking, says Roma chief Pallotta

Goalkeeper Alisson is not leaving Roma, according to club president James Pallotta, who said he was joking about a move to Real Madrid.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 22:58 IST
223
alisson-cropped
Roma goalkeeper Alisson

Roma president James Pallotta said he was joking when he suggested goalkeeper Alisson could be set to join Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old Brazil international said he was "very happy" to stay at the club as he prepared for the World Cup, but rumours about his future persist.

When asked whether Alisson might be joining Napoli, Pallotta was quoted as telling AreaNapoli: "No, [Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis doesn't want to spend all his money. €78million is needed and he's close to joining Real Madrid."

The Roma chief has moved to clarify his comments, which he said were made in jest.

"I have read with much amusement the quotes attributed to me about the transfer market," he said in a statement on the club's official Twitter account.

"In fact I was joking around with a group of guys and responded sarcastically with a reference to the popular rumours on Twitter and in the papers since I've been in Italy.

"There was nothing serious about anything I said whilst making pizza. Just stupid American humour that some don't get."

Real Madrid CF Football
Real Madrid links 'massage the ego' of Roma goalkeeper...
RELATED STORY
Why should he leave? - Pallotta loves Roma's Alisson
RELATED STORY
Manchester United and Real Madrid plot a swap deal...
RELATED STORY
'No chance' Roma will sell Alisson
RELATED STORY
Alisson loves Roma and we haven't discussed Liverpool...
RELATED STORY
5 top goalkeepers Real Madrid could target to replace...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona closing in on Andres Iniesta's replacement,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Alisson talks up transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Messi tells Neymar to join Manchester United, Dani Alves...
RELATED STORY
Thwarting Messi could prove the perfect Madrid audition...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us