“All day long” – Kevin Campbell feels Arsenal can exploit 28-year-old star if he starts for Man City in Premier League clash

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels the Gunners could exploit John Stones' lack of pace if he starts for Manchester City against them on April 26.

The Premier League's top two face off at the Etihad in a potential title decider on Wednesday. City are currently five points behind the Gunners in the league table but have played two games less.

Mikel Arteta's side have imploded in the last few weeks, drawing their last three games. Against Liverpool and West Ham United, they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2. They then salvaged a 3-3 draw against bottom-side Southampton at home last weekend.

Another setback here will most likely end their hopes of winning the title. However, Campbell believes Arsenal could stand a chance if Stones starts for City in defense. He claimed that the defender's lack of pace would allow Gabriel Martinelli, his opposite player on the flank, to score.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell was asked if he'd choose to play Stones or Kyle Walker against the Gunners. He said (The Boot Room):

“I would take Stones all day long against Martinelli please. All day long let me tell you, all day long. Let him be chasing Martinelli. We have to feed our wide men, whoever is getting the better of their opponent, we have to get it to them."

A centre-back by trade, Stones has played in a unique right-back/midfield hybrid role, but Walker possesses much more pace than him. There are rumors that the latter could slot back into the XI ahead of his English compatriot for tonight's all-important clash.

Arsenal face do-or-die clash against Manchester City

After three consecutive draws, Arsenal's title hopes are likely over, but a defeat tonight could squish any remaining hopes of winning it.

Manchester City, five points adrift in second, have two games in hand over them. Hence, the holders already have the advantage as winning both will put them a point ahead of the Gunners. Should they beat the leaders tonight, it will only be a matter of time before City are crowned champions for a third year in a row.

Arsenal's victory will keep the race on the edge. However, they haven't won away to City since January 2015, and have lost each of their seven clashes against them too.

The Gunners face the game of their life here as the first Premier League title since 2004 is on the line.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes