Allegri backs Juventus to choose 'great' successor

Omnisport
NEWS
News
284   //    18 May 2019, 15:24 IST
Massimiliano Allegri - cropped
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri is confident Juventus will settle on a "great coach" as his successor at Allianz Stadium.

After five Serie A titles in as many seasons, Allegri will leave his post following the final game of 2018-19 with Sampdoria next Sunday.

Juve made the surprise announcement on Friday and are now beginning the process of appointing a replacement capable of continuing their incredible run of domestic dominance.

Lazio's Simone Inzaghi, France boss Didier Deschamps, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and the unemployed Antonio Conte are among the names linked to the post.

"I don't know who [will take over]," Allegri told Italian television programme Striscia la Notizia when asked about his potential replacement.

"Someone needs to sit on the bench. I don't know who, but they will choose a great coach because Juventus is a great club.

"It's been five wonderful years of love. For me, five years are so many!"

Allegri never failed to claim the Scudetto during his time in Turin but ultimately leaves unfulfilled in his bid for Champions League glory, losing in the final twice and exiting at the hands of Ajax this season.

The former Sassuolo, Cagliari and AC Milan coach is likely to attract strong interest in Italy and abroad, although he has only one destination lined up for now.

"I'm going home now, then I'll have a little break by the sea," he said.

