Allegri delighted for Dybala but demands more from Juventus

03 Oct 2018

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Massimiliano Allegri felt Juventus should have scored more against Young Boys despite Paulo Dybala's grabbing a hat-trick in a comfortable 3-0 win.

Dybala's treble made sure the Serie A champions prospered without Cristiano Ronaldo, and they have won two from two in this season's Champions League campaign.

After volleying in Leonardo Bonucci's long pass to break the deadlock, the forward tapped in his second after goalkeeper David von Ballmoos failed to deal with Blaise Matuidi's low drive.

His third arrived in the 69th minute courtesy of Juan Cuadrado's square pass, with the 24-year-old taking centre stage in the absence of the suspended Ronaldo.

"I am happy for him, he is improving and playing with greater consistency, but everyone played well and showed maturity against an organised Young Boys side," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"They are a physical team and tried to block us off in any way possible, so it was tough.

"I always said that Dybala's greatest quality is his ability to make the team play and then go to finish off the move at the end. Tonight he did that brilliantly."

However, despite the comfortable home victory, Allegri was disappointed Juve were not more ruthless against opponents who finished the game with 10 men, Mohamed Ali Camara seeing red after picking up two bookings in the space of three minutes.

"We played with the right serenity, with the right approach," he told the media in his post-match press conference. "The early goal made everything much easier.

"If I had to find a negative, it is that we should have scored more goals because goal difference can be crucial for winning the group. But overall my team played well, they are continuing to grow."

Dybala, meanwhile, was delighted to make up for a slow start to the season in terms of goals, having found the net only once prior to Tuesday's game in Turin.

"We really wanted a game like this and we are happy we made our fans happy with a very good performance," he told the media.

"We had the right approach, we stayed focused for 90 minutes.

"The first goal was difficult because I had no time to control the ball, I could only shoot as I did. The long ball from Bonucci was perfect."