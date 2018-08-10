Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Allegri 'honoured' by Madrid interest but happy at Juve

Omnisport
NEWS
News
427   //    10 Aug 2018, 08:16 IST
Allegri-cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri is convinced he made the right decision to stay in Turin after turning down Real Madrid.

Allegri, 50, was linked with Premier League side Arsenal and Champions League holders Madrid at the end of last season before opting to remain with the Serie A giants.

Madrid appointed Julen Lopetegui in June following Zinedine Zidane's departure after Allegri claimed he rejected the chance to succeed the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reflecting on his decision, Allegri – who arrived from AC Milan in 2014 – told magazine Stile Mese: "I said 'no' to Real Madrid because I made a commitment with the president.

"Therefore, my maximum respect for Juventus and given word were why I rejected the call of Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world and the dream for every coach.

"I'd be a hypocrite if I said I wasn't honoured by their consideration, but I'm absolutely convinced that I made the right decision.

"Am I a 'bandiera' like Buffon or Del Piero? I absolutely don't want to be equated with them because they're players who wrote Juventus' history, whereas I've only been here for four years."

Seeking an eighth consecutive Scudetto, Juve open their Serie A title defence against Chievo on August 18.

 

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri expects Madrid to thrive, despite Ronaldo's...
RELATED STORY
Allegri claims he rejected Real Madrid ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo joining Juventus gives Allegri renewed Champions...
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui convinced Modric, Kovacic will be 'very happy'...
RELATED STORY
Massimiliano Allegri has three conditions to become the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid target Juventus star as a...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid Deny Interest in Chelsea Star, Blame...
RELATED STORY
Asensio as false nine at Real Madrid an option for Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Happy Benzema targeting 'history' at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow CHA WAL 07:30 PM Chatham Town vs Walton & Hersham
Tomorrow KNA SHO 07:30 PM Knaphill vs Sholing
Tomorrow NEW AME 07:30 PM Newport (Isle of Wight) vs Amesbury Town
Tomorrow AFC AFC 07:30 PM AFC Stoneham vs AFC Portchester
Tomorrow MEL BAD 07:30 PM Melksham Town vs Badshot Lea
Tomorrow HAM TEA 07:30 PM Hamworthy United vs Team Solent
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us