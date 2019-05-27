×
Allegri: I won't be rushed into my next move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    27 May 2019, 03:40 IST
massimilianoallegri-cropped
Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri insists he has no issues with taking a year out from football if the right opportunity does not present itself following his Juventus exit.

Allegri's last game in charge of Juventus ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday courtesy of late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari.

The 51-year-old head coach has been linked with a number of jobs around Europe – including Chelsea and Bayern Munich – but Allegri said he will not rush into his next move and is prepared to wait for as long as it takes to find the perfect role.

"When there is an opportunity, I will return to the bench, otherwise I will take a year off," he told DAZN after the defeat to Sampdoria.  

"If I have the opportunity to choose, I will choose a team that I like. Concrete offers? Still no. Talking about the future now makes no sense."

Allegri has won Serie A in each of his five seasons at the Allianz Arena and believes his successor will inherit a team significantly stronger than any other in Italy.

"Whoever arrives will find a team clearly stronger than the others," he added. "There is a 90 per cent chance of winning the league again."

Allegri has been given a warm send-off by Juve supporters since the decision was announced last week and he is pleased to be leaving the Italian giants on positive terms.

"At the stadium they were all affectionate; on social networks some hide," he said. "I am a detached person, but the affection has had a beautiful effect and I'm glad I leave with good memories."

