Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri backed referee Davide Massa following his controversial penalty call in the champions' favour.

by Omnisport News 11 Mar 2017, 05:47 IST

Juventus star Paulo Dybala nets from 12 yards to down Milan

Massimiliano Allegri feels there is no reason to question referee Davide Massa's decision to award Juventus a late penalty in their 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday as the match official and his assistants were positioned well.

Massa pointed to the spot after Stephan Lichtsteiner's cross from the right struck Mattia De Sciglio's arm, with Paulo Dybala subsequently slotting home from 12 yards to seal a dramatic win for the reigning champions.

However, there did not appear to be any intent on the behalf of De Sciglio, who was joined by his Milan team-mates in vehement protests.

"The officials' positioning was good. Football is made up of incidents and our tally of 70 points tells its own story," Allegri stated at a news conference, before going on to praise his side's performance.

"We played very well. We allowed them to break a little too often but, thanks to the technical ability of our players, we created a host of goalscoring chances.

"It was not easy as [Gianluigi] Donnarumma played brilliantly, making a wonderful save with seconds remaining.

"That is one more win chalked off on our run towards the league title. The three points against Milan came at the end of a terrific game of football against a top side who can cause you problems when the game gets stretched.

"I would have said the same about my team even if we had drawn."

Allegri had special praise for Dybala following his 97th-minute winner and hailed the gifted Argentine's overall display.

"Dybala did very well to strike the penalty so cleanly," the Juventus coach added.

"I am always telling Dybala that he is crucial between the lines and he put in a brilliant performance."