Alli and Davies give Spurs 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle

by Reuters News 13 Aug 2017, 20:20 IST

Football Soccer - Premier League - Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle, Britain - August 13, 2017 Tottenham's Dele Alli shakes hands with Newcastle United’s Rob Elliot at the end of the match. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

NEWCASTLE UNITED 0 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James's Park.

Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th minute for stomping on the England midfielder and set up the second for left back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.

A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stomp on Alli, who pulled all the strings for last season's Premier League runners-up.

He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defence with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven metres.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)