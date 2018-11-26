×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Alli challenges Spurs to maintain level

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Nov 2018, 10:48 IST
DeleAlli - Cropped
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Tottenham star Dele Alli urged his team to maintain the level they showed during their impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Alli, 22, scored and provided an assist at Wembley as Spurs produced a fine display to claim a fifth straight win.

Mauricio Pochettino's men are facing a huge week with a Champions League clash against Inter and trip to Arsenal and Alli wants his side to reproduce the level they reached on Saturday.

"We have to keep that as our level. We can't drop off – and we have to improve as well," the midfielder said.

"We've got a busy month and some really tough fixtures, and it gives us confidence going into those games that we can beat anyone.

"Chelsea are a top side, they have some amazing players and they've been in great form as well.

"So to perform the way we did, to dominate the game so much, to have so many chances, we've got to keep that up.

"We just need to keep this form up and improve, not drop off or take our foot off the pedal just because we got a good win against Chelsea."

Spurs are third in the Premier League, three points behind second-placed Liverpool and five adrift of Manchester City.

They are third in Group B of the Champions League and need a win over Inter on Wednesday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Spurs without Alli and Lloris for Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 1 Chelsea: 3 takeaways from the...
RELATED STORY
It could have been a lot more - Alli hails 'great'...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Spurs beat...
RELATED STORY
Why Mauricio Pochettino has run out of ideas at Spurs and...
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs : 3 observations from the game
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 3 takeaways
RELATED STORY
Sarri stunned as Spurs nullify Jorginho
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Chelsea: 5 factors that could decide the game
RELATED STORY
Pochettino unwilling to risk Alli fitness
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us