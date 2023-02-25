Almeria vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Almeria will entertain league leaders Barcelona at the Estadio Mediterraneo in La Liga on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last three league outings and fell to their biggest defeat of the season against Girona last Friday. Largie Ramazani and El Bilal Touré were on the scoresheet in the away games in the 6-2 defeat.

Barcelona, meanwhile, maintained their 100% record in La Liga this year last Sunday with a 2-0 home win over Cadiz, thanks to goals from Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski.

They failed to continue that form in the UEFA Europa League playoffs on Thursday, falling to a 2-1 defeat. Lewandowski opened the scoring from the spot in the 18th minute but Fred and Antony scored in the second half as United won 4-3 on aggregate.

LaLiga @LaLiga A la altura de los mejores



¡El A la altura de los mejores @FCBarcelona_es ¡El #Barça de Xavi Hernández iguala la 𝙎𝙀𝙂𝙐𝙉𝘿𝘼 𝙈𝙀𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝘾𝙄𝙁𝙍𝘼 𝘿𝙀 𝙋𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙊𝙎 del conjunto azulgrana en la jornada 22 de #LaLigaSantander 💙🔝❤ A la altura de los mejores @FCBarcelona_es.🌟 ¡El #Barça de Xavi Hernández iguala la 𝙎𝙀𝙂𝙐𝙉𝘿𝘼 𝙈𝙀𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝘾𝙄𝙁𝙍𝘼 𝘿𝙀 𝙋𝙐𝙉𝙏𝙊𝙎 del conjunto azulgrana en la jornada 22 de #LaLigaSantander! https://t.co/HYVDR4pSy1

Almeria vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 15 times across cmpetitions since 2007. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceeding, going unbeaten in 15 meetings, winning 13.

Barcelona have scored at least twice in their last ten meetings against Almeria and recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture in November.

Barcelona have had wins in their seven La Liga games in 2023, keeping six clean sheets in that period.

Barcelona have won their last nine games against Almeria across competitions, scoring 33 goals and conceding just thrice.

Barcelona have won their last six away games in La Liga, keeping four clean sheets.

All six of Almeria's La Liga wins this term have come at home, and their only league wins this year came against Almeria last month.

Barcelona have the second-best attacking record in La Liga, scoring 45 goals in 22 games.

Tthe hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 40 goals in 22 games.

Almeria vs Barcelona Prediction

Almeria have not beaten the Blaugrana and last picked up a point against them in 2010. They're also in poor form at the moment, losing their last three games They have failed to score in their last two meetings against Barcelona and might struggle again.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. MEDICAL NEWS | Ansu Fati suffered a left knee contusion during this afternoon’s training session. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. https://t.co/EvGv2QyDCW

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have enjoyed a 100% record in the league this year. They're coming off a challenging game against Manchester United, so manager Xavi might choose to bench some of his first-team regulars.

They also have a crucial Copa del Rey semifinal first leg against Real Madrid coming up on Thursday. That could force them to rest some of their key players. Nonetheless, they should have enough firepower to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Almeria 0-2 Barcelona

Almeria vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes

