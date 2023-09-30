Almeria vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

The bottom two sides in La Liga lock horns as rock-bottom Almeria host 19th-placed Granada at the Power Horse Stadium on Sunday (October 1). The two sides are separated by just two points in the standings.

Almeria failed to get their season up and running, as they suffered a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Sevilla last Tuesday. Vicente Moreno’s side are winless in the new campaign, losing five of their seven games.

With two points, Almeria are languishing at the bottom of the points table, two points and a placae below Granada.

Meanwhile, Granada are coming off a 1-1 draw with Real Betis at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes. Paco Lopez’s side are winless in four games, losing three, since a 3-2 win over Mallorca on August 26.

Like Almeira, Granada’s sloppy start to the season has been owing to their struggles at the defensive end, with both teams having conceded 18 goals.

Almeria vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from their last 12 meetings, Almeria boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Granada have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Granada are winless in five away games against Moreno's men, losing four, since January 2014.

Almeria are on a run of 10 La Liga games without a win, losing six, since beating Mallorca 3-0 in May.

Granada have lost their opening three away games in the league this season, scoring four goals and conceding nine.

Almeria vs Granada Prediction

Both teams have stumbled into the new campaign as they seek a morale-boosting result. While both sides appear to be evenly matched, Almeria should make use of their home advantage and get their first league win of the season.

Prediction: Almeria 1-0 Granada

Almeria vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Almeria

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in four of Almeria’s last five games.)