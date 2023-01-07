Almeria vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Real Sociedad will travel to the Power Horse Stadium on Sunday (January 8) for a La Liga clash with Almeria, looking to extend their winning run to three games.

La Real won 2-1 at Sevilla in their last game before the midseason break and resumed their league campaign on New Year's Eve with a 2-0 win over Osasuna. With 29 points in 15 games, Imanol Alguacil's side are third in the standings, behind the 'big two' of Barcelona and Real Madrid (38 points apiece).

On Tuesday, Sociedad began 2023 with a narrow 1-0 win over Logrones in the Copa Del Rey, courtesy of a 33rd-minute strike from Robert Navarro.

Almeria, meanwhile, returned to La Liga for the first time since the 2014-15 season. However, with just five wins in 15 games, it hasn't been a smooth ride for them so far.

La Union are down in 13th position in the standings with 17 points from 15 games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz in their last game. Rubi's team will play for the first time this year.

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Almeria have not lost three home games to Sociedad in La Liga - only against Mallorca and Real Valladolid (4 each) have they played more home games without losing.

Sociedad have won only two of their eight meetings with Almeria across competitions, including none of their four away games against them.

The visitors have won four of their last six away games against Andalusian opponents.

Almeria have only taken points in five of their last 14 La Liga games against Basque opposition.

Sociedad have won nine of their first 15 league games this season, their best record at this stage of the season since winning ten in the 2002-03 campaign.

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Almeria have a surprisingly good record at home to Real Sociedad and will be confident of their chances. La Real, though, are in good form this season, helped by a stoic defence.

Considering the same, they will likely break their jinx in Almeria and finally win there.

Prediction: Almeria 0-2 Sociedad

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

