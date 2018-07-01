Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Almiron scores twice, Atlanta United beats Orlando City 4-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
01 Jul 2018
AP Image

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored twice and Josef Martinez added a goal and an assist to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Martinez opened the scoring in the third minute with a sliding finish off Julian Gressel's diagonal cross.

Atlanta (11-3-4) added quick goals in the 55th and 57th minutes. Almiron made it 2-0 on a counterattack, punching home Martinez's perfectly weighted through ball. Ezequiel Barco gathered the rebound off Almiron's long-range attempt hitting the crossbar and punched it back for Atlanta's third of the game.

Almiron capped the scoring in the 78th, taking Mikey Ambrose's pass at midfield and making a run all the way to goal with a narrow-angle finish that slotted through the goalkeeper's legs.

Orlando City (6-10-1) lost its eighth in a row.

