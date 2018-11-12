×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Alves determined to play in the Premier League

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    12 Nov 2018, 15:36 IST
danialves-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves

Paris-Saint Germain right-back Dani Alves is determined to play in the Premier League before the end of his career.

The 35-year-old is nearing a return to fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in May and expressed his admiration for English football.

Despite suffering that injury setback so late in his career, Alves – who previously turned down opportunities to play for Chelsea and Manchester City – still harbours an ambition to play in England.

"The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible," he told The Telegraph.

"For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch.

"If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other."

Alves is a three-time Champions League winner but faces a serious challenge to add to that haul with PSG third in Group C behind Napoli and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel's team entertain the Reds in Paris on November 28 and Alves urged PSG, who are 13 points clear in Ligue 1 with a 100 per cent record after 13 matches, to up their game in the Champions League if they are to taste continental success.

"At other clubs I have been, at Juventus, at Barca, we had two 'ships', one for the domestic league, and another for the Champions League," said Alves.

"Not many teams have better players than PSG, but they need to understand the competition they are playing in.

"They are very comfortable in the French league, but they need to raise themselves for games against the biggest clubs.

"I don't think PSG really understood what they were confronting when they faced Liverpool [a 3-2 loss on September 18]. It was like they didn't realise who they were playing.

"They're on their way to understanding it. If not, they will learn the cost."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 Best Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona target Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
5 Most controversial figures to ever play in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top...
RELATED STORY
Top 4 centre backs in the Premier League at the moment
RELATED STORY
10 Reasons why Premier League is the most followed league...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: The best bargain buys in the last decade
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid look to sign 5...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 left full-backs in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us