Alves targets history with Sao Paulo, eyes 2022 World Cup

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 07 Aug 2019, 07:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brazil star Dani Alves

Dani Alves wants to make history with Sao Paulo as the full-back reiterated his desire to play for Brazil at the 2022 World Cup.

Alves, 36, signed with the Brazilian giants until the end of 2022, returning to play in his homeland for the first time since leaving Bahia in 2002.

The defender, who was linked with several European clubs, said he wanted to deliver for Sao Paulo.

"I come here to Sao Paulo to work, I don't come to finish my career," Alves told a news conference, having been presented by the club on Tuesday.

"I still have a lot of goals ahead, and one of them is to make history with Sao Paulo."

Alves spent 17 trophy-laden seasons in Europe, including winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and league crowns with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Explaining his decision to join Sao Paulo, Alves – who revealed he did not speak to Brazil coach Tite before making the move – said his switch was with the World Cup in Qatar in mind.

"I need project solidity. I need stability sportingly speaking because I have my goals ahead," he said.

Advertisement

"I need to build this story knowing all the difficulties it entails – back to Brazil, everything that involves my name, everything that people are expecting from me.

"Por mais que eu tenha vivido muitas coisas, hoje é um momento muito, muito único para mim. Quero escrever uma história no clube que cresci assistindo e sempre vibrei junto. Vai ter um sabor diferente”



Transmissão ao vivo: https://t.co/xUWmTYtaEM#DaniEstáAqui pic.twitter.com/GOT00q3oty — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 6, 2019

"But the dreams I have are greater than any difficulty that may exist along the way. I stress again that my goal is trying to play the World Cup 2022.

"And that means being in a club that gives me that possibility, that bet for me, that believes in my professionalism and my history in football.

"It has always been a story built with much sacrifice and effort, but with much surrender and much result."