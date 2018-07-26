Alwyn George and Nikhil Poojari join FC Pune City

Pune, July 26 (PTI) Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today signed Alwyn George and Nikhil Poojari, bolstering their squad for the 2018-19 season.

Alwyn plied his trade for Bengaluru FC in the last season and will now don the orange colors of FC Pune City, a club from his home state of Maharashtra.

For Nikhil too, it will be a homecoming of sorts, as the Mumbai boy will return to Maharashtra, after spending two seasons in Kolkata playing for East Bengal.

Speaking on signing the two, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, "Alwyn is one of the more technical players we have in India and we feel he will suit our style of play. His flair for creating chances will bring more creativity in our play.

"Nikhil, on the other hand, is one of the most exciting young players in the country. We have been tracking him for a couple of years now. At a young age, he has already gained a good amount of professional experience and we hope that he settles well in our squad."

Alwyn started his career with the Tata Football Academy in 2008 and signed his first professional contract with Pailan Arrows four years later.

It was during the midfielder's stint at Dempo that he caught the eyes of everyone. He was named best young Indian player of the season for two years in a row.

After that, Alwyn played in Indian Super League with FC Goa, Delhi Dynamos FC and later Bengaluru FC.

Excited to join the Stallions, George said, "It's a great opportunity for me to play for a team which is ambitious and professionally managed at the same time. Also it is an added advantage for me since I will play for a team from my home state."

Nikhil started his football career in Mumbai. Soon he joined the youth team of Mumbai FC before being signed by East Bengal in 2015. His pace and fitness levels with East Bengal impressed national scouts that rightly got him national call for U23 and later senior side too.

Coming back to his home state, Poojari said, "I'm excited to join FC Pune City and play in the Indian Super League. To my mind, this is a good club from my state Maharashtra to play for and has a very professional management.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign with them at the first chance I got. I am looking forward to make the most of the opportunities I get here at the club