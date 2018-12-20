×
Amartey extends Leicester City deal until 2022

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    20 Dec 2018, 22:41 IST
DanielAmartey - cropped
Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey

Daniel Amartey has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract at Leicester City, the club have confirmed.

The 23-year-old Ghana international signed from Copenhagen in January 2016 and made five top-flight appearances as Leicester completed an unlikely Premier League title triumph.

Amartey, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury sustained against West Ham in October, was previously contracted until June 2020.

"I am very happy to sign this contract at Leicester City. I am a simple and easy guy. I work hard and I focus," he told LCFC TV.

"By God's grace, my recovery is getting better. I was playing well and then I got this injury, but I have to be strong when I come back.

"Personally, I am happy because last season I didn't get much playing time and this season the manager gave me the chance so, for me, I was very happy."

The versatile defender offered thanks to Leicester's late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in October, for backing his move to the King Power Stadium.

"I first have to recover from my injury. I pray to God to recover and when I come back, I have to be strong with a strong mentality, I must work hard, and do my best," said Amartey.

"I have to do more, work hard and do more, to show to my club. I want to thank the chairman. I was sad I got an injury and this happened to my chairman, so it was difficult.

"I want to thank everybody who believed in me and supported me before I signed this contract."

