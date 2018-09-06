Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Amateurs, futsal players line up for Denmark in friendly

PTI
NEWS
News
64   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:46 IST

Copenhagen, Sep 6 (AFP) Denmark fielded a team comprised of lower-league and futsal players for Wednesday's international friendly in Slovakia amid a contract dispute with the country's football association.

The makeshift Danish side, captained by third-division forward Christian Offenberg, lost 3-0 in Trnava without the likes of Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel who led them to the last 16 of the World Cup. Denmark are due to face Wales on Sunday in their first game of the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

They could have to rely on the same players unless the standoff between the Danish players' union and national federation over commercial rights is resolved.

Coach Age Hareide has been replaced for the two matches, with Euro 92 winner John Jensen in temporary charge.

"We must hold the two national matches to avoid millions of fines and possible exclusion of the national team for several years," said Kim Hallberg, director of the Danish Football Association (DBU).

"On behalf of DBU and Danish football, I am pleased that John Jensen has taken the hard task of being coach in both matches," he added.

In 2017, the Danish women's team boycotted a World Cup qualifier against Sweden over salary disputes, leaving Denmark at risk of being banned by UEFA if they cancel another match

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
