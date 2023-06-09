America Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11, 2023 

America Mineiro host Athletico Paranaense at the Arena Independencia on Sunday (June 11) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts endured a torrid start to their league campaign but have begun picking up points as they look to exit the drop zone. America beat Corinthians 2-0 in their last game. Danilo Avelar scored the opener from penalty spot before Renato Marques doubled the advantage late on.

America have picked up seven points from nine games and sit 18th in the standings.

Athletico, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and will fancy themselves as early contenders for continental football. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 1-0 win over Botafogo, thanks to a brilliant winner from Alex Santana.

The visitors are seventh in the league table with 15 points from nine games.

America Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between America and Athletico. America have won six of those games and lost five.

There have been two draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup that ended 1-1.

America are undefeated in three games in the fixture.

Athletico are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

America's two league wins this season have both come at home.

Three of Athletico's four league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Coelho have the joint-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 20 times.

America Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

America are on a run of back-to-back wins after losing three games. They have won four of their last five home games.

Athletico, meanwhile, are on a two-game winning streak after losing their previous three. They have lost their last three away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: America 1-0 Athletico

America Mineiro vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)

