America Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5, 2023 

America Mineiro host Corinthians at the Arena Independencia on Wednesday (July 5) in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals.

The hosts have endured a difficult run of results in the Brasileiro Serie A this season but have had encouraging performances in other competitions. America beat Internacional 2-0 in the first leg of their last 16 tie in May and lost 3-1 in the second leg before winning on penalties.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents in the league but will target a positive result in the cup. Like their opponents, they secured qualification to the quarterfinals after winning their last 16 tie on penalties against Atletico Mineiro.

The visitors are there-time winners of the Copa do Brasil, with their last cup triumph coming in 2009. They lost to Flamengo in the final last year and will hope to go all the way this time.

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams, with America trailing 5-4.

America are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Corinthians are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Coelho's two league wins this season have come at home.

All but one of Corinthians' seven league defeats this season have come away from home.

America are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

America are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last five games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last four home games, though.

Corinthians, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won two of their last seven. They have won one of their last 11 away games.

Prediction: America 1-0 Corinthians

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America MG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last ten meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just three of their last 11 matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes