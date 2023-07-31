America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3, 2023

The action resumes in the Copa Sudamericana as America Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino lock horns in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Thursday (August 3).

The hosts failed to find their feet in the Brasileiro Serie A, as they suffered a 4-1 hammering against Palmeiras on Sunday. Vagner Mancini‘s men have gone seven league games without a win, picking up three points from a possible 21 since a 2-0 win over Corinthians in June.

America now turn their sights to the Copa Sudamericana, where they picked up a 6-3 aggregate win over Colo-Colo in the knockout-stage playoffs after finishing runner-ups in Group F.

Meanwhile, Red Bull returned to winning ways in style as they grazed Fortaleza 3-0 on Saturday. Before that, the Massa Bruta were on a seven-game winless run across competitions, losing four.

However, Red Bull have had an undefeated campaign in the Copa Sudamericana, picking up 14 points from six group games to finish as Group C winners.

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 17 meetings, America boasts a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Red Bull have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared four times.

The Massa Bruta have won four of their last five visits to the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio, with a 2-0 loss in October 2019 being the exception.

America are winless in five of their last six games across competitions, losing four.

Red Bull are unbeaten in the Copa Sudamericana, picking up four wins in six group games.

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

The last three meetings between America and Red Bull have produced a combined 12 goals, so a thrilling all-Brazilian affair could ensue. Both sides head into the game in similar form, so they could cancel out each other’s efforts, leaving all to play for in the second leg.

Prediction: America 2-2 Red Bull

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in America's last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of America’s last six outings.)