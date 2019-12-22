Ancelotti aiming to be 'competitive' in Champions League after 'dream' Everton move

Carlo Ancelotti's primary goal is to turn Everton into a side that is "competitive" in the Champions League following his appointment as Marco Silva's successor.

Silva was dismissed early in December after a difficult start to the 2019-20 season, with club legend Duncan Ferguson taking charge on an interim basis.

Ferguson presided over four matches across all competitions and oversaw a relative improvement in their fortunes, beating Chelsea and securing league draws with Manchester United and Arsenal, while they fought back from 2-0 down before losing to Leicester City on penalties in the EFL Cup.

Ancelotti swiftly emerged as Everton's first choice to fill the vacancy after leaving Napoli; he was officially appointed on Saturday before the 0-0 stalemate with Arsenal, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.

He has no plans to sit back and relax, however, with the Italian setting an ambitious target.

"Everton, our ambition, our goal has to be competitive in the Premier League, to try and stay at the top of the table, to try to become competitive in Europe," he told Everton's official website.

"I think it's not going to happen straight away, but I think we have to work for this. The goal for every team is to try and be competitive, to try and win, of course.

"The ambition to reach the Champions League or Europa League and to be competitive in that also has to be a goal for the club and the supporters.

"I am here to try and do this. There are a lot of competitions in England, like the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Like I say, it takes time, it's not going to happen straight away, but working together we have to try and do it as soon as possible.

"I'm happy to be here. All the people are really respectful. I would like to stay together with the supporters, work together, to enjoy together. My dream is to bring success here."

Ancelotti's first game at the helm will be at home to Burnley on December 26.