Ancelotti happy at Napoli amid Juventus links

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    20 May 2019, 20:48 IST
CarloAncelotti-Cropped
Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay at Napoli for a further two years despite speculation linking him with Juventus.

Ancelotti has been talked up as a possible replacement for the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri at Juve, though the former AC Milan and Real Madrid boss had an unsuccessful spell as coach in Turin from 1999 to 2001.

However, he has led Napoli to second in his first season in charge and remains committed to the team with whom he signed a three-year contract last May.

"I have a clause on May 30, and I hope Napoli will exercise it," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I'm tied to the club and I'd like to stay for another two years. I'm happy to be here.

"The coach is always the last to know anything. They always live in doubt. I know sackings are part of our work.

"Experience shows that, for coaches, only results count so planning becomes difficult. I suffered more when I was sacked by Juventus, but then I got used to it."

Napoli thumped Inter 4-1 on Sunday, a result that emphasised the gap between themselves and those fighting for the remaining two Champions League places.

Though they go into the final weekend of the season 11 points behind champions Juve, Ancelotti expressed pride in his team's performances throughout the season.

"There's great sincerity and professionalism in the group. We didn't have anything to play for in our last few games," he added.

"This team have given great signals throughout the season. We lost a bit of ground and some of our quality mid-season, but we regained it in the final stretch.

"I won't single anyone out over where we can improve, but we'll need to apply much more attacking pressure, even if means risking something at the back.

"We need to improve our intensity there. It was worth trying out and we did well against Inter."

