×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ancelotti: Napoli a******* if they don't reach Champions League knockout rounds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
210   //    27 Nov 2018, 23:03 IST
Carlo Ancelotti
Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti says his team are "a*******" if they do not qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Ancelotti's side are top of Group C and host the section's bottom side Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday, the same day Paris Saint-Germain welcome Liverpool to the French capital.

Napoli appear well-placed to reach the next round and will seal qualification with a win over Red Star if PSG do not beat Liverpool.

And Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winner, made his expectations clear at a pre-match news conference.

"Well I think many people have been surprised seeing Napoli competing with very high profile teams," the Italian told reporters.

"We have been a real surprise in this group and I think those same people would be even more surprised if we manage to go through the next stage.

"If we don't qualify instead we can call ourselves... a*******.  

"At this stage of the competition I truly believe that if we don't qualify we should call ourself a*******."

While Napoli are thriving, sitting second in the Serie A table, Ancelotti's old club Bayern Munich are struggling in the Bundesliga.

Ancelotti was sacked by the German giants last term and pressure is growing on Niko Kovac with Bayern fifth in the table, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

"I think Bayern are experiencing the same problems I did," Ancelotti added "I'm always on the manager's side.

"I wish Kovac can do his best there and all the best to him in general. For me it wasn't easy - I truly hope is going to be easier for him."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Bayern didn't want to change – Ancelotti on 'unusual' tenure
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti backs Napoli to emerge from 'difficult'...
RELATED STORY
How Borussia Dortmund could have lined up if they hadn’t...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Bayern Munich have been suffering this season
RELATED STORY
Gotze predicts Borussia Dortmund success in Champions...
RELATED STORY
How Schalke could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Borussia Dortmund are dark horses in the...
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti 'worthy of reputation' as Napoli beats Liverpool
RELATED STORY
VAR a possibility for Champions League knockout rounds
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us