×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ancelotti talks up 'true quality' of James and Icardi

Omnisport
NEWS
News
59   //    08 Jul 2019, 18:52 IST
james icardi - cropped
James Rodriguez (L) and Mauro Icardi

Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken in glowing terms of the "true quality" of reported transfer targets James Rodriguez and Mauro Icardi.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Ancelotti would be keen to reunite with James, with whom he worked at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Colombia star's future is uncertain after his loan deal with Bayern ended and the option to make that move permanent was not taken up.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ancelotti said of James: "He is a player I know well and he is true quality.

"Unfortunately, he is not a Napoli player yet...maybe he never will be, or maybe he will!

"Let's talk about James once he becomes a Napoli player, as we do with other players. If today a manager from another club spoke about a Napoli player, I wouldn't be happy."

Napoli have also been linked with a move for Icardi, who has been told by Inter bosses he is not in their plans for the first season under new coach Antonio Conte.

They are reported to have offered the Argentina striker, who is also being linked with Juventus, a contract worth in the region of €7.5million per season.

Advertisement

"Icardi is a great player, held in high esteem by all of us, by me as well," said Ancelotti.

"All these names of such important players...it is positive they are mentioned next to us."

Ancelotti also spoke positively about his hopes for a new defensive partnership between Kalidou Koulibaly and new signing Kostas Manolas, with Raul Albiol having ended his six-year stay at the San Paolo by returning to Spain with Villarreal.

"From me and the entire Napoli community goes a big thanks to Albiol, who lived an important spell here at Napoli," he said. "He was very useful, a true professional and we will miss something there. But one of the best defenders on the market has arrived.

"Manolas is a formidable central defender and he will make a fantastic pair with Koulibaly. They will enable us to play a more aggressive football since we will be able to have a less deep defensive line."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Ancelotti wants James Rodriguez, confirms Napoli chief De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: James Rodriguez set to reunite with former boss, Carlo Ancelotti
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: German legend Lothar Matthaus speaks on the possible future of James Rodriguez at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: James to stay in Madrid – by joining Atletico
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich opt not to keep James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG in advanced talks to sign De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Why a move to Napoli can kickstart James Rodriguez's stagnant career
RELATED STORY
It doesn't just depend on me - James Rodriguez waiting on Real Madrid decision
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Football Manager predicts transfers, form and trophies after Zidane's return to the club
RELATED STORY
10 Famous players who became managers of their clubs 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us