Anderlecht vs Ninove Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28th 2025

Anderlecht and Ninove will square off in a Belgian Cup seventh round tie on Tuesday (October 28th). The game will be played at Lotto Park.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered away to Charleroi in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League last weekend. Cheick Keita's 82nd-minute strike settled the contest.

Ninove, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 defeat at home to Cercle Brugge KSV 2 in the Belgian National Division 1. Jarno Jourquin and Senda Mukandila scored to give them a 2-0 lead by the 25th minute but Xander Martle and Elhadji Kone scored to draw the game level at the break. Kone completed his brace two minutes into the second half to turn the game around.

The East Flanders outfit will turn their focus to the Cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 victory over Francs Borain. Anderlecht received a bye to this stage.

Anderlecht vs Ninove Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ninove have won just one of their last eight games (five losses).

Eleven of Anderlecht's last 12 competitive games have prodcued less than three goals.

Ninove have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six games.

Four of Anderlecht's last five games have been level at the break.

Anderlecht's last nine competitive games have produced an average of 10.3 corner kicks.

Anderlecht vs Ninove Prediction

Anderlecht have made an inconsistent start to their season, having been knocked out of the Conference League Qualifiers, and are already 10 points off the pace in their league. Hasi Besnik's side tend to start games slowly, with four of their last five games witnessing more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ninove have lost their last three games on the bounce and the odds are heavily stacked against them ending that run of defeats. They are just one point off relegation and might prioritize avoiding the drop over making a deep run in the Cup.

Anderlecht have not been at their best but should still have too much firepower for a third division outfit.

Prediction: Anderlecht 3-0 Ninove

Anderlecht vs Ninove Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

