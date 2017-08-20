Andone comfortable at Deportivo but tempted by Burnley move

After Burnley reportedly had a ?13million offer rejected for Florin Andone, the Deportivo La Coruna striker said a move would be tempting.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 21:04 IST

Deportivo La Coruna forward Florin Andone battles for the ball with Isco of Real Madrid

Florin Andone is tempted by a move to the Premier League but says he is "comfortable" at Deportivo La Coruna.

The Romania international has been linked with a switch to Burnley, who have reportedly had an offer for the striker worth €13million rejected.

Andone hit 12 LaLiga goals for Depor last season despite his side finishing a lowly 16th in the table, but the 24-year-old says he will not push to exit the club and hopes Arsenal's out-of-favour striker Lucas Perez arrives to boost the team's forward options.

"There are many teams who have been interested, but it is very difficult to leave, first because I am very comfortable here," Andone told AS.

"The offer from Burnley is tempting personally, but not so much for the club. For me the offer is much stronger, but I understand.

"After that offer I found [Depor president] Tino [Fernandez] and he said: 'You're not leaving here ever, kid.'

"The president rules, I respect him and I also want to stay. I love and value myself and I want to be in a place like that. I feel like I can be better than last year. I think I'm in the right place to keep growing.

"If Lucas comes it is to add [to the squad]. It is clear that if he comes it is to play, but I do not see him as my competition. I'm on a good level and I do not think anyone is interested in being on the bench.

"I would like to team up with Lucas, I think we could do good things together. Complement each other and learn from each other, myself more from him because he has more experience. If he comes I would be very happy."