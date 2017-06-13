Andre Silva: AC Milan can win Serie A

The 21-year-old Portugal international striker has set his sights on the Scudetto following his move to Milan.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 07:01 IST

AC Milan recruit Andre Silva

New signing Andre Silva believes AC Milan have the quality to end Juventus' dominance and win Serie A.

Milan continued their impressive work in the transfer market with the capture of Portuguese star Silva from Porto for a reported fee of €38million.

Silva joins Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Franck Kessie through the door at San Siro and the 21-year-old striker has set his sights on the Scudetto, which Juve have won for the past six successive seasons.

"I chose Milan because they're a club with great history in the Champions League, I'm happy that Milan wanted me and I couldn't pass up this opportunity," Silva told Milan TV after the Italian giants finished sixth last season.

"I hope to help Milan in the coming seasons.

"With the level of the team, I hope to win the League, to win as many games as possible. On a personal level, I want to do my best to help Milan reach our objectives.

"Now I’ll play the Confederations Cup, and I hope it all goals well, then I’ll come here to give my all."

Portugal international Silva – who has scored seven goals in eight international matches – netted 21 times in 41 appearances in all competitions for Porto in 2016-17.