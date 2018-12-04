×
Andy Murray in furious rant after sexism row at Ballon d'Or

04 Dec 2018
murray - CROPPED
Former world number one Andy Murray.

Andy Murray hit out at Martin Solveig after the French DJ's controversial comment overshadowed Ada Hegerberg's Ballon d'Or success as the infuriated tennis star insisted sexism is still rife in sport.

Solveig sparked outrage when he seemingly asked Lyon striker and Norway international Hegerberg to twerk on-stage after the 23-year-old became the first ever female winner of the award on Monday.

Ceremony co-host Solveig asked Hegerberg: "Do you know how to twerk?" before the Norwegian turned away as she responded: "No".

Solveig apologised afterwards, while history-maker Hegerberg played down the incident but three-time grand slam champion Murray was less than impressed.

In a furious Instagram rant, former world number one Murray wrote: "Another example of the ridiculous sexism that still exists in sport.

"Why do woman [sic] still have to put up with that s***? What questions did they ask [Kylian] Mbappe and [men's winner Luka] Modric? I'd imagine something to do with football.

"And to everyone who thinks people are overreacting and it was just a joke... it wasn't.

"I've been involved in sport my whole life and the level of sexism is unreal."

