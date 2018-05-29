Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Andy Murray set for mentor role at Hibernian

His grandfather represented the club in the 1950s and now Andy Murray looks set to play his part for Hibernian.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 29 May 2018, 00:13 IST
72
Andy Murray - cropped
Scottish tennis star Andy Murray.

Tennis star Andy Murray is set to formalise his support for Hibernian with a new mentorship role with the Scottish Premiership club's academy.

The development comes soon after his company, 77 Sports Management, signed Hibs teenagers Ryan Porteous and Fraser Murray as clients.

Andy Murray is a well-known fan of the Edinburgh outfit for which his grandfather Roy Erskine played as a youth.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation from a lengthy hip injury, the three-time Grand Slam winner will reportedly help shape career paths for academy prospects.

"Ever since my grandad played for Hibs in the 1950s, my family have supported the club," Murray said in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

"We were impressed with the quality of the facilities and the people working there. It feels like a natural and authentic partnership.

"Football is a huge passion of mine and I'm looking forward to working with the club - and with Ryan and Fraser and helping them with every aspect of their careers.

"Hibs have a great youth set-up and with the team of people I have around me, we'll be helping them in any way we can."

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster welcomed Murray's sporting expertise.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with a world-class sportsman like Andy and his team," Dempster said.

"It offers our young players a chance to learn and be inspired by an elite athlete who knows exactly what it takes to perform at the highest levels possible."

 

5 best Scottish managers of all time
RELATED STORY
Murray 'doing all he can' to get fit for Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Why Ronaldo wants to leave...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who beat cancer 
RELATED STORY
Caparros accepts new role at Sevilla
RELATED STORY
Juventus XI who played for their rivals
RELATED STORY
Spain to Bengaluru and back: Albert Roca leaves behind a...
RELATED STORY
10 of Arsene Wenger's most humiliating defeats at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Goalscoring Defenders in Modern Football
RELATED STORY
5 legends who defined the clubs that they played for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KOR HON
2 - 0
02 Jun ALB UKR 05:30 AM
02 Jun ENG NIG 09:45 PM
02 Jun SWE DEN 11:15 PM
02 Jun MON SLO 11:45 PM
03 Jun BEL POR 12:15 AM
03 Jun REP UNI 12:38 AM
03 Jun ICE NOR 01:30 AM
03 Jun KOS COT 05:30 AM
03 Jun MEX SCO 05:30 AM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018