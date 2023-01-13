Angers vs Clermont Prediction and Betting Tips | January 15, 2023

Angers will face off with Clermont in Ligue 1 at the Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday (January 15).

The hosts are bottom of Ligue 1, and based on their recent form, it’s difficult to imagine them escaping relegation. They're in the midst of a truly woeful run, and unsurprisingly, that didn’t change on Wednesday when they were comfortably beaten by league leaders Paris St. Germain.

Clermont, meanwhile, stunned high flyers Rennes on Wednesday, beating them 2-1 to pick up their second win in a row in 2023. Pascal Gastien’s side now sit in ninth place in the table, an impressive feat for them considering that their 2022-23 season is only their second in the top flight.

Angers vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Worryingly for Angers, recent results against Clermont favour the visitors. Clermont have won two of their last three games against Angers and have not lost to them since October 2014. Interestingly, the last six meetings between them have seen five red cards.

Angers are on the worst run in Ligue 1 by far, having lost their last ten games since September 30. More worryingly, they have only scored seven goals in this period.

Before their two wins in 2023, Clermont had only picked up three points from a possible 18 since back October 16. However, it’s fair to say that their form has turned now, as they’ve beaten both Lyon and Rennes since the New Year.

Angers have the second-worst defensive record in Ligue 1 with 39 goals conceded, and they have kept just two clean sheets all season.

Clermont’s total of 22 goals is the lowest in the top half, and five of the teams below them have scored the same amount or more. Eleven players have contributed to their total, with Komnen Andric and Muhammed Cham scoring the most with four apiece.

Angers vs Clermont Prediction

Will this be the weekend that sees Angers’ woeful run finally end? In all honesty, it seems doubtful given Clermont’s recent run since the turn of the year.

The away side are not the most potent team in front of goal, but the fact is that Angers have been leaking goals like crazy. More worryingly, their confidence seems thoroughly shot right now.

The game isn’t likely to produce many goals, but it feels like an away win is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Angers 0-2 Clermont

Angers vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Clermont win

Tip 2: Angers to concede at least two goals – Yes (Angers have conceded at least two goals in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Angers to be losing at half-time – Yes (Angers have been behind at half-time in eight of their last ten games.)

