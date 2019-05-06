'Angry' Lovren determined to complete Barca comeback

Croatia and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren

Dejan Lovren is expecting "one of the biggest games at Anfield" when Liverpool host Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday.

The LaLiga side ran out 3-0 winners in the first encounter at Camp Nou last week thanks to two goals from Lionel Messi and one from former Liverpool forward Luis Suarez.

Lovren has admitted he is "angry" about his team being written off ahead of the return encounter and is determined to put in a better showing on home soil.

"It makes me more angry. Angry and hungry to show them we are capable of doing something special at Anfield," the centre-back said.

"We have big players and big players should show in big games and I think this is one of those games on Tuesday, so I expect one of the biggest games at Anfield.

"This is why we are Liverpool. This is why we are a unique club.

When people already said to us, 'They are already done. They will not come through', we always show the balls to produce the biggest comebacks.

“It doesn't look from the result at the moment because they are 3-0 up, but football is unpredictable - especially in the Champions League at Anfield."

The Croatia international is looking to take inspiration from Liverpool's history of famous comebacks, including a 4-3 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League three years ago in which he scored the winner in added time.

However, their hopes of turning the tie around have been hit by confirmation Mohamed Salah will miss the second leg due to concussion, while fellow forward Roberto Firmino has also been ruled out.

"Of course, we will never just accept that we already lost. It is just one game. It will be quite a tough challenge after 3-0 but I remember we did it many times and Liverpool are quite famous for big comebacks," Lovren said.

"I hope we can do it again but we need big, big support from the fans.

"We showed already many times we can play without Mo [Salah] and also a couple of other players. But the most important thing is the crowd.

"We did it before against Dortmund, From Dortmund to now we have another 10,000 places more – so 10,000 fans more – so it will be quite important.

"The most important thing is to score quite early and if we can manage that then everything is possible. It will be a challenge but I believe at Anfield I believe in the supporters, I believe in this team."