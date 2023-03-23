Anguilla vs St. Lucia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Anguilla and St. Lucia will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Friday (March 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw against Saint Martin in a friendly this month. They took a two-goal lead inside the opening 26 minutes, but a second-half fightback from Saint Martin saw the spoils shared.

Anguilla's last game in the Nations League saw them fall 2-0 at St. Lucia in the reverse fixture in June 2022, thanks to goals in either half from Andrus Remy and Kurt Fredrick.

St. Lucia, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Grenada in a friendly. Goals from Jake Rennie and Shavon John-Brown inspired their nation to victory. They will turn their attention to competitive action where they lead the way at the summit of Group C, having garnered maximum points from two games.

Anguila, meanwhile, have two points to show for their efforts after three games and are at the bottom of the table.

Anguilla vs St. Lucia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 2-0 home win for St. Lucia.

Anguilla have drawn three of their last four games.

St. Lucia's last nine games have produced less than three goals.

St. Lucia's defeat to Grenada snapped their run of four games without defeat, with three games in this sequence ending in wins.

Nine of St Lucia's last ten games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Anguilla vs St. Lucia Prediction Prediction

St. Lucia have sealed promotion to League B, while Anguilla have nothing left to play for, making this clash a dead rubber. The hosts are one of the minnows in international football and are the second-lowest ranked team in the world, only above San Marino.

St. Lucia, despite not having the strongest pedigree in international football, are significantly superior to their hosts. They will be keen to wrap up their Nations League campaign with a 100% record.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Anguilla 0-3 St. Lucia

Anguilla vs St. Lucia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Lucia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Lucia to score over 1.5 goals

