Annecy vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2023

Annecy entertain Toulouse at the Parc des Sports in the Coupe de France semifinals on Thursday (April 6).

The hosts are enjoying a fairytale run in the as they eye an unlikely title run. They are the only second-tier team left in the competition. Annect earned a promotion from the Championnat National (third tier) last season.

Annecy pulled off a shock win against giants Marseille in the quarterfinals on penalties (7-6). The hosts have not played against Toulouse recently are winless in four games, sitting 14th in Ligue 2 with 32 points.

Toulouse, meanwhile, crushed Ligue 2 side Rodex 6-1 in the quarterfinals. In the previous edition, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by fourth-tier team FC Versailles 78. Manager Philippe Montanier has warned his charges not to underestimate Annecy, “who have proved to all that they deserve to be here”.

Le Tefece won Ligue 2 last season to make their return to Ligue 1. However, the journey has been somewhat bumpy after 29 rounds. The visitors are 13th in the standings with 35 points, with ten wins, five draws and 14 losses. They have lost thrice in their last five games.

Annecy vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Annecy have conceded 12 goals in their last five games and scored only four.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Annecy have scored 21 goals in the competition and conceded eight.

Toulouse have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away games across competitions.

Annecy have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Toulouse have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Annecy – L-D-L-L-W; Toulouse – L-W-L-W-L.

Annecy vs Toulouse Prediction

The hosts boast two players in the Coupe de France top scorer list, with Vincent Pajot and Moïse Sahi netting five times each. They will be the main attacking threats for Annecy.

Meanwhile, Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga leads the visitors with four goals and will spearhead their attack once more. Annecy, though, are highly determined to cross this stage and have built enough confidence against Ligue 1 teams. They will fancy their chances of another upset.

Prediction: Annecy 2-1 Toulouse

Annecy vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Annecy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Annecy to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toulouse to score - Yes

