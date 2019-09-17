Antonio Brown denies claims of sexual misconduct from second woman

Patriots star Antonio Brown

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has denied claims of sexual misconduct from a second woman.

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, last week filed a civil lawsuit against him in Florida, claiming he sexually assaulted her three times over two years, allegedly raping her in 2018.

Brown denied the allegations, while the NFL opened its own investigation.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated ran a story from a second woman, who came forward on the condition of anonymity.

She claimed to have worked on a mural for Brown at his house in 2017 after he had been impressed by a portrait of the then Pittsburgh Steelers star.

The woman said Brown appeared behind her completely nude except for a washcloth covering his genitals.

She said she took this as a sexual advance but "kept [her] cool and kept painting" and subsequently never saw Brown again, opting not to press charges at the time.

Responding to the Sports Illustrated story, Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, issued a firm denial on Twitter.

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

"Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities," Heitner said in a short statement.

"There will be no further comment at this time."

Brown has been at the centre of much controversy in recent months, having forced a trade from the Steelers to the Oakland Raiders, who then granted his request for a release after a series of off-field episodes.

The 31-year-old scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on his Patriots debut on Sunday, finishing the game with four receptions for 56 yards.