Antwerp vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

The Jupiler League will return in the new year, with Royal Antwerp welcoming Gent to the Bosuiilstadion on matchday 19 on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts are coming off an exhilarating 3-3 draw at Westerlo in their last game of 2022. Maxim de Cuyper put the hosts ahead just before half-time, but a blockbuster second half saw five goals scored to ensure a share of the spoils in the six-goal thriller.

Gent, meanwhile, also shared the spoils but in a goalless stalemate at home against Standard Liege in their last outing.

The draw meant the Buffaloes ended the year in fifth spot, having garnered 31 points from 18 games. Antwerp, meanwhile, are third with 36 points, ten behind table-toppers Genk.

Antwerp vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Antwerp have 22 wins from their last 67 meetings against Gent, who have 14 wins. There have been 25 draws between them.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Antwerp claim a 2-1 away win.

That game snapped a run of four head-to-head games producing exactly one goal.

Gent are on a five-game unbeaten run away from home, winning their last three and drawing the other two.

Four of Antwerp's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Antwerp are unbeaten in their last seven games against Gent, winning the last five.

The hosts have the second best home record in the league with 22 points garnered from nine games.

Antwerp vs Gent Prediction

Both teams come into the game in a confident mood, having ended 2022 on a positive run of form. Antwerp have a positive record against Gent, with their seven-game unbeaten run against the East Flanders side giving them an edge.

However, Gent are capable of leaving Antwerp with a positive result if given the chance.

There's little to choose between the two sides. but Antwerp's head-to-head record, coupled with home advantage gives them an edge. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Gent

Antwerp vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes