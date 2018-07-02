Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AP PHOTOS: All about 'keepers on Day 2 of World Cup last 16

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    02 Jul 2018, 03:32 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Penalties. Love them or hate them, they dominated Sunday's knockout matches at the World Cup, and not just because both games ended in shootouts. Russia might not have been able to hang in with Spain were it not for Gerard Pique flinging his arm at a header in the area, drawing a penalty that Artem Dzyuba converted to make it 1-1. Luka Modric has had a masterful tournament for Croatia but was bested by Danish 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel in the dying moments of injury time when he could have won it from the spot.

In the shootouts, the goalkeepers stood even taller. Igor Akinfeev saved two of Spain's five shots as the hosts shocked the 2010 champions in Moscow. Schmeichel saved two more himself, cheered on by his famous father, longtime Manchester United net minder Peter Schmeichel, the best in the world in his day. Ultimately though, Schmeichel was matched and Denmark was denied by Croatian 'keeper Danijel Subasic, who joined Ricardo of Portugal as the only men to save three penalties in a single World Cup shootout.

AP PHOTOS: More upsets on World Cup Day 6
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Germany salvages campaign on Day 10 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: European teams sweep Day 5 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Messi drought endures on Day 8 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Yellow-card tiebreaker on Day 15, a World Cup 1st
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: England grand, Poland gone on Day 11 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Brazil leaves it late on Day 9 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Ronaldo shines on day of 1-0 World Cup matches
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Defending champs done after Day 14 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us