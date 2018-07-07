Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AP PHOTOS: Defenses crack, last of World Cup's giants falls

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    07 Jul 2018, 03:58 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Uruguay and Brazil have won seven World Cups between them, a third of all World Cups that have been played. They came into the quarterfinals in Russia missing key players but boasting the tournament's toughest defenses. Friday, though, was for the new guard. Without top scorer Edinson Cavani, Uruguay struggled to respond when France went up on Raphael Varane's header. And when Antoine Griezmann's tricky blast from outside the box glanced off Fernando Muslera's hands and into the net to make it 2-0, scrappy Uruguay was minutes from going home in tears.

Brazil was about to be feeling the same thing. Everything seemed to be clicking for Neymar & Co., who like the Uruguayans had allowed just one goal in four matches. Then a Belgium header went off Fernandinho and into his net — the record 11th own-goal of the tournament — and the stout Brazilian defense parted for Romelu Lukaku to feed to Kevin De Bruyne on a break, and De Bruyne's rocket had the Brazilians in trouble. They pulled one back and had chances to tie. They couldn't, they are done, and Belgium is moving on.

AP PHOTOS: All about 'keepers on Day 2 of World Cup last 16
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: France, Uruguay move on at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Sweden, England seize their World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Russia's airports a melting pot of World Cup fans
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: England grand, Poland gone on Day 11 of World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia during the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Spain, Portugal survive crazy Day 12 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Defending champs done after Day 14 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Yellow-card tiebreaker on Day 15, a World Cup 1st
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us