×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AP Photos: Nets for soccer goals made on an Italian island

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15   //    16 Mar 2019, 16:31 IST
AP Image

MONTE ISOLA, Italy (AP) — Step off the ferry onto Monte Isola and it feels like going back in time.

The factory of La Rete S.r.l. — an old-fashioned producer of nets for soccer goals — is indeed a throwback.

Workers still use their hands to weave the nets that have been used at World Cups stretching back to the 1990 tournament in Italy, throughout Serie A and in recent Champions League finals, too.

There used to be several net producers on Monte Isola but La Rete is the last company still running.

"Historically, this is a territory where nets have been made. It started with fishing and hunting then was slowly transformed into nets for sports," said Elio Agnesi, who, along with partner (and Monte Isola mayor) Fiorello Turla, has been running the company for 40 years.

Monte Isola is a picturesque island located in the middle of Lake Iseo in northern Italy. All of the company's 18 workers reside on the island and use scooters to reach the factory each day on narrow paths.

Merchandise is ferried to the mainland on a barge once per week using a dock located under the factory.

The island's population is about 1,800.

La Rete also produces nets for volleyball, basketball and other sports. The company makes 10,000 nets per year.

Advertisement

"We invented the hexagon-shaped stitching for goal nets," Agnesi said. "And now I see it copied all over the world."

___

Online: www.laretesrl.it

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com and https://twitter.com/AP_Images

Associated Press
NEWS
Jailed Russian soccer player Mamaev nets 7 goals behind bars
RELATED STORY
Refugee soccer player happy he's now an Australian citizen
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo paying Juventus back with goals galore
RELATED STORY
Colombia's female soccer players fight for level field
RELATED STORY
Status of women at Italian game in Saudi Arabia criticized
RELATED STORY
US Soccer president says women's lawsuit a surprise
RELATED STORY
Kenyan soccer official believed dead in Ethiopia plane crash
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona's lawyer says ex-star fathered 3 kids in Cuba
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney's 5 greatest goals for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo inspires praise, and more goals, from Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us