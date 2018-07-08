Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AP PHOTOS: Records, firsts, and more drama at the World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
34   //    08 Jul 2018, 05:32 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — A World Cup knockout day that featured fresh faces and record performances ended with downcast Swedish and Russian eyes and the semifinalists all set. There were standout performances aplenty, several from relative newcomers. Harry Maguire scored his first international goal at age 25, 22-year-old teammate Dele Alli got his first in a World Cup, 24-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept his first clean sheet of the tournament and it was all too much for Sweden's tough veteran side as England triumphed in Samara.

Down in Sochi, the home team seemed like it would never run out of magic. Russia grabbed the lead against favored Croatia, then gave it up again just as quickly. The Croats struck in extra time, but Mario Fernandes scored his first international goal to send it to a shootout — the second straight penalties finish for each team. Working with one good leg, Croatia 'keeper Danijel Subacic tied the tournament record for total shootout saves, with his Russian counterpart Igor Akinfeev right behind him. Then Fernandes missed his spot kick, Croatia finished off theirs, and the hosts were finally done.

AP PHOTOS: Argentina squeaks through on Day 13 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: France, Uruguay move on at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Spain, Portugal survive crazy Day 12 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Daily life in Russia during the World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Defending champs done after Day 14 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Sweden, England seize their World Cup moments
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Yellow-card tiebreaker on Day 15, a World Cup 1st
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: All about 'keepers on Day 2 of World Cup last 16
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Russia's airports a melting pot of World Cup fans
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: More upsets on World Cup Day 6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us