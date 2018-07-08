AP PHOTOS: Records, firsts, and more drama at the World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — A World Cup knockout day that featured fresh faces and record performances ended with downcast Swedish and Russian eyes and the semifinalists all set. There were standout performances aplenty, several from relative newcomers. Harry Maguire scored his first international goal at age 25, 22-year-old teammate Dele Alli got his first in a World Cup, 24-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept his first clean sheet of the tournament and it was all too much for Sweden's tough veteran side as England triumphed in Samara.

Down in Sochi, the home team seemed like it would never run out of magic. Russia grabbed the lead against favored Croatia, then gave it up again just as quickly. The Croats struck in extra time, but Mario Fernandes scored his first international goal to send it to a shootout — the second straight penalties finish for each team. Working with one good leg, Croatia 'keeper Danijel Subacic tied the tournament record for total shootout saves, with his Russian counterpart Igor Akinfeev right behind him. Then Fernandes missed his spot kick, Croatia finished off theirs, and the hosts were finally done.